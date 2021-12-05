Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 19,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $98,295,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.