Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.08. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 7,758 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

