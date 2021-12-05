Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.08. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 7,758 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
