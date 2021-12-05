E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €10.76 ($12.22) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average is €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.