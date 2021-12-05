E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.41).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.76 ($12.22). 7,502,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.61. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

