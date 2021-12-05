Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $612.19 million, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

