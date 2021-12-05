EarnX (EARNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EarnX has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $16,393.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,949,625,848,381 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

