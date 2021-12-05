easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

