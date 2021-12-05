Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EVM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0402 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 125,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

