eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,604 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

