Eden Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $35,071.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

