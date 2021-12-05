EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,036,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.8 days.

EDRVF stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.93) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.