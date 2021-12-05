E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

