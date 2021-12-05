E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

