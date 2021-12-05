E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

