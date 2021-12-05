E&G Advisors LP Takes $258,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,585 shares of company stock valued at $210,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.23 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.