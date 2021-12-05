eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $316.10 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 22.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

