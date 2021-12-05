EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.81

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.60. EHang shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 19,627 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

