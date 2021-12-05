El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,159.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

