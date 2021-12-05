El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,159.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.68.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.