Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

