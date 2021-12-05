Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,666,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.