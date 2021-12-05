Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

