Ellevest Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 65.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

