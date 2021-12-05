Ellevest Inc. Buys Shares of 1,084 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.