Ellevest Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,134.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

