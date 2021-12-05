Ellevest Inc. Sells 418 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,303,000 after buying an additional 113,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

