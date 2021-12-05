Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

