Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,694,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.