Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,053. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.