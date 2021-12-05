Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Endo International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,053. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
