Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $5,087,944.35 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $217.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 188.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

