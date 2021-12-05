EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.33.

NPO opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

