Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on GMVHF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Entain has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

