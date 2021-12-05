Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 35 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 282 1037 1576 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.74 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 32.93

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -7.57% 1.03% 3.90%

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. peers beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.