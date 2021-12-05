EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.11.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $23.15 on Tuesday, hitting $596.69. The stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,622. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $314.08 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

