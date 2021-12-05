Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $292.31

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $292.31 and last traded at $282.50, with a volume of 938890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.00.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average is $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 41.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $7,699,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $802,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

