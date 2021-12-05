Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

