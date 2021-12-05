Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

