Ethereum Yield Hits Market Capitalization of $567,632.64 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $567,632.64 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00011683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00215526 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.