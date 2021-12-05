Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $235.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $220.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.