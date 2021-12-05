Evercore ISI Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average of $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

