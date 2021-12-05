Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.