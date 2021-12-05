Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,474 Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Surmodics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.89 million, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

