Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 453.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $544.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.99. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.