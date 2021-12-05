Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 435 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

