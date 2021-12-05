Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $145.13 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

