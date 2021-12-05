Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $7,216,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $6,587,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $6,335,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

