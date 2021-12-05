Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.90 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

