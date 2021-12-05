EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Hits $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $137,855.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007249 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

