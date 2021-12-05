eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $549,900.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $549,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPI stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

