Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 60,805 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

