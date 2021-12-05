Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.29.

Shares of FRT opened at $127.23 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 867.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,597 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

